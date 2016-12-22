11:17 pm, December 22, 2016
Shamet scores 21, leads Wichita St. over South Dakota St.

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 11:00 pm 12/22/2016 11:00pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Landry Shamet made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to lead Wichita State over South Dakota State 89-67 on Thursday night.

Markis McDuffie added 17 points and a career-best five steals for the Shockers (10-3), who bounced back from their only home loss, 93-76 against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Zach Brown added 10 points and a career-high five assists.

Mike Daum scored 20 points to lead South Dakota State (7-8). A.J. Hess had 15 points.

The Shockers had a double-digit lead with five minutes left in the first half and led 44-32 at the break. Wichita State opened the second half on a 15-7 spurt to stretch its lead to 59-39 with 13 minutes left and cruised from there.

The Shockers improved to 7-1 at home. South Dakota State had its three-game win streak snapped.

