Sanabria, St. Francis Brooklyn beat CCSU 86-77 in OT

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 7:05 pm 12/31/2016 07:05pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Glenn Sanabria scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, and St. Francis Brooklyn pulled away to beat Central Connecticut State 86-77 on Saturday night.

Sanabria gave the Terriers (4-11, 2-0 Northeast Conference) a 76-73 lead with 2:40 left in the overtime period. Mustafa Jones’ layup 27 seconds later cut the deficit to one for the Blue Devils (2-11, 0-2), but St. Francis Brooklyn scored eight straight and closed on a 10-2 run.

CCSU was held to six points in OT.

Sanabria made 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Rasheem Dunn added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists and Yunus Hopkinson scored 17.

Hopkinson made a pair of free throws to give the Terriers a 71-68 lead with 8 seconds left in regulation, but Eric Bowles’ 3-pointer with 2 seconds left sent it to overtime.

Khalen Cumberlander led CCSU with 18 points, Austin Nehls added 16 and Bowles scored 10. Tidell Pierre had 15 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass.

The Blue Devils lost their eighth straight since an 82-61 win over Maine on Nov. 30.

