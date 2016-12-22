San Diego avoids collapse, beats North Texas 69-68

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Olin Carter III hit the game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds left, saving San Diego from a 20-point, second-half collapse to beat North Texas 69-68 on Thursday night.

Carter finished with 22 points and Brett Bailey scored 20 for the Toreros (7-5), who opened the second half with 10 straight points to lead 45-25 with 17:35 left in the game.

The Mean Green (6-6) scored eight straight in the early part of the half to get to 49-40 and nine straight in the final 2:48 to take their first lead of the game at 68-66 on J-Mychal Reese’s layup with 28 seconds left.

Juwan Gray added 11 points and seven rebounds for San Diego, which won its sixth in a row.

A.J. Lawson had 12 points, and Ryan Woolridge and Reese added 10 points each. North Texas failed to get a shot off in the final seconds.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments