Princeton holds off Bucknell 72-70

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 9:51 pm 12/22/2016 09:51pm
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Devin Cannady scored 19 points, Steven Cook added 17 more and Princeton held off Bucknell for a 72-70 win Thursday night.

Princeton (5-6) opened up a 15-point lead midway through second half but had to scramble down the stretch as Bucknell chipped away, cutting the gap to 70-67 with Stephen Brown’s 3-pointer with six seconds left. Cannady sank a pair of free throws to stretch the advantage back to five with three seconds left and then Brown nailed another 3-pointer at the other end as time expired.

Myles Stephens finished with 10 points and Spencer Weisz hauled in 11 rebounds for Princeton, which hit 23 of 55 from the field. Cannady was 4 of 6, including a trio of 3-pointers, and hit 8 of 10 from the line.

Zach Thomas led Bucknell (8-5) with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Brown finished with 16 points and Nana Foulland 10.

