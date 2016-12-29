Primerano, Livingston lift Mass-Lowell by Cornell 98-94 OT

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Primerano and Tyler Livingston combined for all 10 points in overtime for Massachusetts-Lowell and the River Hawks held off Cornell 98-94 on Thursday night in a game neither team led by more than six points.

Livingston opened the extra session with a 3 and a layup for a 93-88 lead. Primerano’s 3-point play produced the River Hawks’ biggest lead, 96-90, with 2:46 to go. Matt Morgan and Robert Hatter had quick baskets for the Big Red, making it 96-94 with 2:08 to go. But both teams had two misses and a turnover before Primerano iced it from the line with four seconds left.

Jahad Thomas led the River Hawks (5-9) tied a career high with 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Primerano had 22 with nine rebounds and six assists.

Hatter made 11 of 13 free throws and had 28 points for the Big Red (3-10). Morgan added 21 and Will Bathurst 20.

Matt Harris scored with four seconds left in regulation but Hatter responded just before the buzzer for Cornell, forcing overtime.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments