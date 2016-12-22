11:11 pm, December 22, 2016
Powell leads La Salle to 98-96 win over Mercer in 3 OTs

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 9:55 pm
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Pookie Powell nailed a 3-point jumper and added two free throws in the third overtime to give La Salle a 98-96 win over Mercer on Thursday night.

Powell, who hit 4 of 6 from distance, finished with 20 points. Jordan Price led La Salle (6-4) with 26 points. B.J. Johnson added 23 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Johnson drilled a 3 to start the third extra period. Tony Washington followed with a layup and Powell nailed his trey to give the Explorers enough cushion to hold off Mercer (5-7).

Price made a layup and Mercer’s Demetre Rivers answered to tie at 85 in the second overtime. Price missed a trey with three seconds left.

La Salle has won two straight after dropping games to Georgetown and No. 1 Villanova. The Explorers had won three consecutive previously.

Jordan Strawberry had 31 and Ria’n Holland added 27 for Mercer.

NCAA Basketball