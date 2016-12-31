9:11 pm, December 31, 2016
BREAKING NEWS At least 35 are dead in a nightclub attack in Istanbul. The assailant dressed as Santa Claus and opened fire during New Year’s celebrations.

Onwuasor, McGee set career highs in SUU’s 93-80 win over NAU

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 9:01 pm 12/31/2016 09:01pm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Randy Onwuasor had 37 points and James McGee had 32, both career highs, and Southern Utah beat Northern Arizona 93-80 in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

McGee’s 3-pointer with 4:58 left gave the Thunderbirds (3-11) a double-digit lead for good at 82-70. They extended to their largest lead at 89-74 and snapped a seven-game skid.

Onwuasor made 7 of 11 from 3-point range and grabbed 12 rebounds. McGee made 6 of 8 from behind the arc and Southern Utah made 16 of 29.

Southern Utah took the lead for good at 60-59 on Onwuasor’s dunk with 12:23 left the second half. That sparked an 11-1 run which Onwuasor capped at 69-60 on a 3-pointer with 9:36 left.

Jordyn Martin had 27 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lumberjacks (3-11). JoJo Anderson added 18 points, and Mike Green and Brooks DeBisschop scored 10 each.

