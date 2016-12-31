7:41 pm, December 31, 2016
Northern Illinois tops Div. II-Illinois-Springfield, 77-62

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 7:09 pm 12/31/2016 07:09pm
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Marin Maric scored 14 points and Northern Illinois closed out its non-conference schedule on a four-game win streak after posting a 77-62 win over Division II Illinois-Springfield Saturday.

Northern Illinois posted a pair of wins in Florida, beating Florida International and South Florida — the first back-to-back road wins of the season.

The Huskies shot 29 of 61 from the field (47.5 percent) for the game and forced 14 turnovers. Marshawn Wilson scored 11 points off the NIU bench and Jaylen Key added 10 points.

The Prairie Stars trailed by just three at intermission and remained within striking distance on the strength of 8-for-22 shooting from deep. Overall, Illinois-Springfield was 24 of 64 from the field.

Eddie Longmeyer came off the bench to score 16 points for the Prairie Stars, who got another 11 points from Paxton Harmon.

