No. 7 Bulldogs have to rally to beat Pacific 81-61

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Mathews scored 16 points and fueled a big run in the second half to help No. 7 Gonzaga beat Pacific 81-61 on Saturday night.

Gonzaga (14-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed by eight with 17:13 remaining before going on a 25-4 run in a 10-minute span. Mathews and Josh Perkins had two 3-pointers apiece during the spurt to help the Bulldogs continue their best start in school history.

Perkins finished with nine points and Przemek Karnowski added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists to offset a slow night from leading scorer Nigel Williams-Goss. Williams-Goss had nine points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Jacob Lampkin had a career-high 18 points for Pacific. The Tigers (6-9, 0-2) were seeking their first win against a Top 25 team since the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga had problems scoring in the first half despite getting open looks. Karnowski helped the offense down low, but the Bulldogs couldn’t shake the pesky Tigers until Mathews and Perkins started scoring from the perimeter.

Lampkin surpassed his career-high for points in the first half when he scored 16 to help the Tigers take a 34-29 lead. Pacific closed on a 10-1 run to send Gonzaga into the break trailing for only the second time this season.

The Tigers opened the second half equally strong and went up 42-34 on Lampkin’s jumper with 17:13 left.

Gonzaga responded with its best run of the night and never trailed after Mathews’ 3-pointer made it 48-46 with 11 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: This clearly wasn’t the best effort from Mark Few’s team and they’ll have to get better moving forward if they want to stay in the Top 10. The second half was far better on both ends of the court. Killian Tillie appeared to injure his lower back after crashing to the floor early in the first half but returned and played 14 minutes.

Pacific: The Tigers had their shots but wilted in the second half when their offense went stagnant. The game was closer than the final score indicates.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs return to Northern California to play at San Francisco on Jan. 5.

Pacific: Plays at San Diego on Jan. 5 in the Tigers’ first road game in more than three weeks.

