Newton’s 21 points lead Miami past NC State

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 7:10 pm 12/31/2016 07:10pm
Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) drives to the basket between North Carolina State's Maverick Rowan, left, and another defender during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Quan Newton scored 21 points as Miami defeated North Carolina State 81-63 in the ACC opener for both teams Saturday.

The Hurricanes (11-2) expanded a nine-point lead at halftime to 61-43 on Ebuka Izundu’s tip-in with 7:23 remaining in the second half. The Wolfpack (11-3) got no closer than 67-56 on Dennis Smith Jr.’s 3-pointer with 3:53 left.

Davon Reed scored 20 points and Bruce Brown finished with 17 points for the Hurricanes. Miami’s Kamari Murphy finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Smith scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack.

The victory extended Miami’s winning streak to seven while the loss snapped a six-game winning streak for North Carolina State.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack avoided a larger first-half deficit because of their 3-point efficiency. North Carolina State shot 11 of 30 from the field but 4 of 9 from behind the arc.

Miami: Under coach Jim Larranaga, the Hurricanes have reached the NCAA the previous two times they won their conference openers.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack open their home conference schedule against Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Miami: The Hurricanes begin their conference schedule at Syracuse on Wednesday.

