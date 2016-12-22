11:13 pm, December 22, 2016
Newkirk, Kimble lead Saint Joseph’s over Lafayette 92-63

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 9:49 pm 12/22/2016 09:49pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shavar Newkirk scored 24 points, and Lamarr Kimble added 22 as Saint Joseph’s rolled to a 92-63 victory over Lafayette on Thursday night.

Newkirk was 8 of 13 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Kimble was 9-of-17 shooting from the field. Charlie Brown chipped in 13 points for the Hawks (6-5), who made 35 of 67 field goals for 52 percent shooting, but made just 16 of 26 from the line.

Nick Lindner scored 14 points and Matt Klinewski had 10 to lead Lafayette (4-7), which has lost three of its last four games. The Leopards shot 13 of 36 from 3-point range. Lindner, Hunter Janacek and Kyle Stout each made three 3-point shots apiece.

The Hawks opened the game on a 15-5 run, built a 45-29 halftime lead and never trailed. Saint Joseph’s has won three of its last four games since snapping a four-game skid.

