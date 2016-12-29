4:34 pm, December 29, 2016
New Zealand’s Waardenburg signs with Hurricanes

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 4:29 pm 12/29/2016 04:29pm
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — New Zealand native Sam Waardenburg has signed a scholarship agreement with the Miami Hurricanes’ basketball team.

The 6-foot-9 Waardenburg will join the Hurricanes immediately and is expected to begin competition with the 2017-18 season.

Waardenburg represented New Zealand in the Under-18 World Championship in Kazakhstan. He was also recruited by Virginia, SMU and Utah.

He’ll be a teammate of Hurricane guard Dejan Vasiljevic and incoming freshman Deng Gak, both of Australia.

