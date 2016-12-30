12:07 am, December 31, 2016
Nelson leads UC Irvine in 101-43 pummeling of Life Pacific

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 11:52 pm
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Luke Nelson scored 16 points and all 13 players scored as UC Irvine pummeled Life Pacific College, 101-43 in its final nonconference game Friday night.

UC Irvine played at home for the first time in three weeks and for just the fifth time in the first 16 games of the season. The Anteaters open Big West Conference play Wednesday against Long Beach State.

Nelson was 4 of 8 from long range and hit 6 of 10 from the field overall in leading the Anteaters (7-9). Overall Irvine was 36 of 63 from the field (57.1 percent) and 15 of 33 from beyond the arc (45.5 percent).

The 58-point margin of victory is 10 points shy of the school record. The Anteaters beat Pomona Pitzer by 68 points, 91-23, in 2002.

James Noble, averaging 2.7 points per game coming in, led Life Pacific with 22 points off the bench.

