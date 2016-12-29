10:35 pm, December 29, 2016
Murray State defeats NAIA Brescia 99-83, 5 in double figures

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 10:30 pm 12/29/2016 10:30pm
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jonathan Stark scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Terrell Miller Jr. added 16 points as Murray State defeated the NAIA’s Brescia 99-83 on Thursday night.

The Racers (6-8) made 31 of 64 field goals and scored 31 points from the foul line as they prepare for Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference opener against Tennessee State.

Jerami Grace, 13 points, and Jalen Dupree, 12, reached season highs in scoring while coming off the bench for Murray State. Jachai Taylor added 10 points off the bench as 11 Racers played and nine scored.

Brion Sanchious added nine points with 10 rebounds, a career-best rebounding game. Murray State outrebounded Brescia 48-35.

Zach McDaniel led the Bearcats with 19 points and Dillon Geralds added 16. The pair accounted for 14 of Brescia’s 31 field goals. McDaniel hit 4 of 5 from distance.

