Morse scores 33; Youngstown St. beats Milwaukee 88-87, 2OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Morse scored 33 points, and Brett Frantz made a key 3-pointer in double overtime to help Youngstown State beat Milwaukee 88-87 in a Horizon League opener on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 83 before Frantz made a 3 with three minutes left. Brock Stull split a pair of free throws to pull the Panthers to 86-84, and Braun Hartfield answered with a jump shot to stretch the Penguins’ lead to 88-85 with 56 seconds remaining.

Brett Prahl, who finished with 12 points, added two free throws to make it 88-87. Matt Donlan missed two free throws with three seconds left to give Milwaukee another shot, but a half-court 3-point attempt sailed over the backboard to end it.

Stull had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Milwaukee (4-10, 0-1).

Morse was 11 of 25 from the field and made six 3-pointers for the Penguins (7-7, 1-0).

