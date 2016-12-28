10:24 pm, December 28, 2016
McCormick helps Georgia Tech rally past NC A&T 59-52

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 10:02 pm 12/28/2016 10:02pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Rarely-used sub Kellen McCormick scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers in the second half, and Tadric Jackson scored 11 of his 12 points after the break to help Georgia Tech rally for a 59-52 win over North Carolina A&T on Wednesday night.

Ben Lammers battled foul trouble to give the Yellow Jackets 12 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Tech (8-4) missed 13 of its first 15 shots, and trailed most of the first half before taking a 26-23 halftime lead.

Sam Hunt kept NC A&T (1-12) around, scoring 16 of his game-high 20 points after intermission. He gave the Aggies a 30-28 lead on a 3-point shot with 15:10 remaining.

McCormick was 4 of 5 from distance, and soon after Jackson tied the game at 45 on a 3-pointer from the left corner with 4:12 to go, McCormick added another long ball with 1:28 left to push Tech’s lead to 53-49.

