NCAA Basketball

Louisiana-Monroe cruises past Grambling 81-45

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:25 pm 12/28/2016 11:25pm
MONROE, La. (AP) — Travis Munnings and Marcus Washington had 16 points each and Louisiana-Monroe beat Grambling 81-45 on Wednesday night.

Jordon Harris added 15 points, Sam McDaniel scored 11 and the Warhawks (6-7) led the entire way.

Louisiana-Monroe opened to a 27-7 lead while making 11 of their first 14 shots from the field and started the second half with a 16-0 run to lead 60-28 on Munnings’ 3-pointer with 15:34 left.

The Tigers (5-8) were unable to string more than five points together and trailed by double digits after falling behind 16-5 with 14:41 left in the first half.

The Warhawks had 23 assists on 28 field goals and shot 56 percent. Harris hit four 3-pointers and Louisiana-Monroe made 11 of 18 from long range.

Remond Brown had 12 points and Nigel Ribeiro scored 11 for Grambling.

