11:11 pm, December 22, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » House sparks Ball St…

House sparks Ball St to 4th straight, tops Alabama St 73-48

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 9:50 pm 12/22/2016 09:50pm
Share

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Franko House scored 15 points and Ball State surged to a double-digit lead in the first half to beat Alabama State, 73-48, Thursday night for their fourth-straight win.

The Cardinals led by just four, 23-19 with three minutes to play in the first half. Trey Moses dunked to spark an 8-1 run to close out the half and send Ball State into intermission with an 11-point lead, 31-20.

The Hornets, idle since a December 14 loss to Tennessee State, rallied to get within seven, 34-27 early in the second half but the Cardinals got back-to-back layups by Tayler Persons to push the lead back to double digits.

Persons finished with 12 points and Ball State shot 26 of 57 (45.6 percent), including 7 of 21 from distance, for the game.

Tony Armstrong scored 12 points and was the lone Alabama State scorer to reach double digits.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » House sparks Ball St…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball