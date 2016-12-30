Hot-shooting Rhode Island beat Saint Louis 90-56 to open A10

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kuran Iverson scored 19 points and E.C. Matthews added 17 as Rhode Island won for the first time on the road this season, running away from Saint Louis, 90-56, in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Friday night.

Rhode Island (9-4, 1-0) shot 63 percent in the second half, finishing at 56 percent total, and made 10 of 20 3-pointers. Jarvis Garrett hit 3 treys and scored 15 points.

Saint Louis won the tip and scored on an Aaron Hines trey. But Iverson hit a jumper at the other end and the Rams grabbed the rebound of Hines’ next shot and Rhode Island had three whacks underneath its own basket before Cyril Langevine’s second putback got them the lead. The Rams broke away from there.

The Rams outrebounded Saint Louis 46-31.

Saint Louis didn’t get past 10 points until 12:30 had elapsed in the first half. Hines and Elliott Welmer led the Billikens (4-9, 0-1) with 14 each.

