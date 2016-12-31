4:39 pm, December 31, 2016
Hofstra holds off Delaware 58-56 in CAA opener

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:23 pm 12/31/2016 04:23pm
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ty Green scored 17 points, Justin Wright-Foreman added 15, including the winning free throws with 36.5 seconds left, and Hofstra edged Delaware 58-56 in a Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday.

Ryan Daly pulled Delaware into a tie, knocking down a 3-pointer with a minute left. After Wright-Foreman was fouled on a 3-pointer late in the shot clock, Daly and Anthony Mosley missed shots on the Blue Hens’ next possession. When Eli Pemberton missed a free throw for the Pride at 5.6 seconds, Daly’s potential game-winning 3 was off the mark.

Both teams struggled shooting. Hofstra (9-5) finished at 39 percent, going 9 of 30 from 3-point range, and made just 7 of 15 free throws. Delaware (7-7) was 19 of 55 (34.5 percent), going 6 of 22 behind the arc and 12 of 17 from the foul line — with all five misses coming in the second half.

Daly finished with 20 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Blue Hens.

