10:40 pm, December 30, 2016
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge have reopened to traffic.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Friday's College Basketball

Friday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:14 pm 12/30/2016 10:14pm
Share

EAST

Adelphi 101, NYIT 82

Albany (NY) 70, Columbia 67

American International 64, Philadelphia 61

Bates 69, Framingham St. 40

Binghamton 101, Marywood 54

Boston U. 61, Holy Cross 55

Bucknell 59, Navy 55

Buffalo 79, Maine 60

Caldwell 80, Pace 64

Castleton 61, Lehman 56

Catholic 81, Stockton 70

Colgate 85, Lafayette 75

Connecticut Coll. 77, Mass.-Dartmouth 71

Dominican (NY) 84, St. Michael’s 74

Duquesne 75, Fordham 72

Fitchburg St. 79, Brandeis 70

Harvard 67, Howard 46

Lehigh 66, Army 59

Loyola (Md.) 68, American U. 66

Maine Maritime 85, NY Maritime 65

Molloy 70, Assumption 68

NJ City 87, Misericordia 72

New Haven 83, Queens (NY) 61

Penn 74, Fairfield 68

Saint Joseph’s 68, George Washington 63

St. Bonaventure 89, UMass 77

St. Lawrence 75, Union (NY) 63

Stevens Tech 78, Thomas (Maine) 74

Worcester Tech 88, E. Nazarene 72

SOUTH

Armstrong St. 108, Point (Ga.) 80

Campbellsville 68, Indiana-Southeast 61

Georgetown (Ky.) 122, Ohio-Chillicothe 63

Hampton 94, Coker 69

Keiser 80, Edward Waters 54

Maryville (Tenn.) 94, Hendrix 84, 2OT

NC Central 101, Montreat 66

SC-Upstate 93, Allen 67

Tusculum 87, Belmont Abbey 60

Virginia St. 72, King (Tenn.) 71

MIDWEST

Bethel (Minn.) 97, Wis.-Superior 57

Bowling Green 86, Norfolk St. 77

Cent. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 82

Dakota St. 78, Southeastern (Fla.) 74

Dayton 66, La Salle 55

Iowa St. 63, Texas Tech 56

Michigan St. 61, Northwestern 52

Mount Vernon Nazarene 97, Rio Grande 71

Ohio 77, Urbana 50

Rhode Island 90, Saint Louis 56

Spring Arbor 62, Purdue-Northwest 53

Toledo 98, Ohio Christian 58

Ursinus 70, Edgewood 48

Valley City St. 57, Concordia (Moor.) 51

Valparaiso 70, UIC 59

Wis.-River Falls 66, St. Olaf 51

Wis.-Stout 74, Lawrence 71

Wis.-Whitewater 79, Central 68

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 76, Oklahoma 50

West Virginia 92, Oklahoma St. 75

FAR WEST

Hawaii 77, Delaware St. 66

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Friday's College Basketball
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball