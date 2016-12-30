Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Adelphi 101, NYIT 82
Albany (NY) 70, Columbia 67
American International 64, Philadelphia 61
Bates 69, Framingham St. 40
Binghamton 101, Marywood 54
Boston U. 61, Holy Cross 55
Bucknell 59, Navy 55
Buffalo 79, Maine 60
Caldwell 80, Pace 64
Castleton 61, Lehman 56
Catholic 81, Stockton 70
Colgate 85, Lafayette 75
Connecticut Coll. 77, Mass.-Dartmouth 71
Dominican (NY) 84, St. Michael’s 74
Duquesne 75, Fordham 72
Fitchburg St. 79, Brandeis 70
Harvard 67, Howard 46
Lehigh 66, Army 59
Loyola (Md.) 68, American U. 66
Maine Maritime 85, NY Maritime 65
Molloy 70, Assumption 68
NJ City 87, Misericordia 72
New Haven 83, Queens (NY) 61
Penn 74, Fairfield 68
Saint Joseph’s 68, George Washington 63
St. Bonaventure 89, UMass 77
St. Lawrence 75, Union (NY) 63
Stevens Tech 78, Thomas (Maine) 74
Worcester Tech 88, E. Nazarene 72
SOUTH
Armstrong St. 108, Point (Ga.) 80
Campbellsville 68, Indiana-Southeast 61
Georgetown (Ky.) 122, Ohio-Chillicothe 63
Hampton 94, Coker 69
Keiser 80, Edward Waters 54
Maryville (Tenn.) 94, Hendrix 84, 2OT
NC Central 101, Montreat 66
SC-Upstate 93, Allen 67
Tusculum 87, Belmont Abbey 60
Virginia St. 72, King (Tenn.) 71
MIDWEST
Bethel (Minn.) 97, Wis.-Superior 57
Bowling Green 86, Norfolk St. 77
Cent. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 82
Dakota St. 78, Southeastern (Fla.) 74
Dayton 66, La Salle 55
Iowa St. 63, Texas Tech 56
Michigan St. 61, Northwestern 52
Mount Vernon Nazarene 97, Rio Grande 71
Ohio 77, Urbana 50
Rhode Island 90, Saint Louis 56
Spring Arbor 62, Purdue-Northwest 53
Toledo 98, Ohio Christian 58
Ursinus 70, Edgewood 48
Valley City St. 57, Concordia (Moor.) 51
Valparaiso 70, UIC 59
Wis.-River Falls 66, St. Olaf 51
Wis.-Stout 74, Lawrence 71
Wis.-Whitewater 79, Central 68
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 76, Oklahoma 50
West Virginia 92, Oklahoma St. 75
FAR WEST
Hawaii 77, Delaware St. 66
Comments
