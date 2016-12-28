11:54 pm, December 28, 2016
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, is dead at 84.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Duncan scores 18 as…

Duncan scores 18 as Boise St holds off Utah St in MW opener

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:50 pm 12/28/2016 11:50pm
Share
Utah State guard Julion Pearre reacts after Boise State rebounded a missed Utah State free throw in the final minute of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Nick Duncan scored 18 points and grabbed the offensive rebound of a missed free throw with two seconds remaining as Boise State survived to defeat Utah State 83-80 in a Mountain West Conference opener Wednesday night.

Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos (8-4, 1-0) with 21 points and an emphatic dunk near the end, Justinian Jessup added 19 points and James Reid 10.

The teams combined for just 21 turnovers in a contest with eight lead changes and eight ties.

Jalen Moore, a career-high 24 points, capped a late rally with two foul shots that saw the Aggies (6-6, 0-1) go on an 11-3 run to surge ahead 61-58.

Boise State went back up by eight, but Koby McEwen — 17 points, all after halftime — scored on a three-point play and a 3-pointer, cutting the gap to 82-80 with three seconds left.

Then Jessup made the first of two foul shots and Duncan grabbed the rebound on the miss.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Duncan scores 18 as…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball