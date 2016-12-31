7:40 pm, December 31, 2016
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Davis with 19, N.…

Davis with 19, N. Colorado defeats Portland State 73-59

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 7:20 pm 12/31/2016 07:20pm
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 19 points, DJ Miles 17 off the bench and Northern Colorado used a big run to start the second half and tough defense to defeat Portland State 73-59 on Saturday, snapping the Vikings’ five-game win streak.

Northern Colorado (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky) led 33-30 at halftime but started the second half 16-7. Portland State was held to its lowest score this season, shooting 24 of 66, for 36 percent. The Vikings were 7 of 31 on 3-point tries.

The Bears made 10 of 28 shots from distance, led by five from Miles. Jonah Radebaugh added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Northern Colorado shot 47 percent overall (26-55).

De’Sean Parsons scored 16 points and Calaen Robinson 15 for Portland State (8-5, 1-1). Robinson cut Northern Colorado’s lead to 58-51 with a steal and spin move down the lane for a lay-in at 4:35 but Miles and Radebaugh hit back-to-back 3s.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Davis with 19, N.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball