4:40 pm, December 31, 2016
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Daum's late hoop lifts…

Daum’s late hoop lifts SDSU over South Dakota 73-72

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:33 pm 12/31/2016 04:33pm
Share

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 30 points, including the game-winning layup, to help South Dakota State beat South Dakota 73-72 on Saturday.

Trey Burch-Manning gave the Coyotes a 72-71 lead on a 3-point play with 11 seconds left. Daum then went coast-to-coast, driving hard to the rim through contact and using a reverse spin dribble toward the inside of the lane to get free for a bank shot with 2.8 seconds left. It was the Jackrabbits’ first field goal in 6:15 and the fourth lead change in the final minute.

South Dakota (10-7, 1-1 Summit) missed a heave from half court at the buzzer.

The Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1) hung close down the stretch by making 7 of 10 free throws after Daum’s basket with 6:18 left made it 63-60.

Matt Mooney led the Coyotes with 22 points and five steals. His deep 3-pointer pulled South Dakota within 68-67 with 2:04 left.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Daum's late hoop lifts…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball