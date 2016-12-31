3:10 pm, December 31, 2016
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 3:00 pm 12/31/2016 03:00pm
Share
Saturday, Dec. 31
EAST

Iona 93, Marist 80

Princeton 81, Cal Poly 52

UNC-Wilmington 76, Towson 67

Xavier 81, Georgetown 76

SOUTH

Charlotte 101, North Texas 76

Clemson 73, Wake Forest 68

Florida Gulf Coast 101, Florida Tech 49

Furman 83, The Citadel 68

Georgia Southern 88, Georgia St. 65

Georgia Tech 75, North Carolina 63

Houston 70, South Florida 56

Jacksonville 89, SC State 85

Kennesaw St. 89, North Georgia 76

Marshall 94, FIU 70

Murray St. 92, Tennessee St. 83

Old Dominion 62, Rice 56

Radford 82, Winthrop 80

SMU 75, East Carolina 44

Virginia Tech 89, Duke 75

W. Kentucky 69, FAU 54

MIDWEST

Louisville 77, Indiana 62

Missouri St. 81, Indiana St. 75

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball