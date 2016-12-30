College Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 70, Columbia 67
Binghamton 101, Marywood 54
Boston U. 61, Holy Cross 55
Bucknell 59, Navy 55
Buffalo 79, Maine 60
Colgate 85, Lafayette 75
Duquesne 75, Fordham 72
Harvard 67, Howard 46
Lehigh 66, Army 59
Loyola (Md.) 68, American U. 66
Penn 74, Fairfield 68
Saint Joseph’s 68, George Washington 63
St. Bonaventure 89, UMass 77
Hampton 94, Coker 69
NC Central 101, Montreat 66
SC-Upstate 93, Allen 67
Bowling Green 86, Norfolk St. 77
Cent. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 82
Dayton 66, La Salle 55
Iowa St. 63, Texas Tech 56
Michigan St. 61, Northwestern 52
Ohio 77, Urbana 50
Rhode Island 90, Saint Louis 56
Toledo 98, Ohio Christian 58
Valparaiso 70, Ill.-Chicago 59
Baylor 76, Oklahoma 50
West Virginia 92, Oklahoma St. 75
Hawaii 77, Delaware St. 66
___
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments