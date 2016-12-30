10:39 pm, December 30, 2016
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes on the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge have reopened to traffic.

NCAA Basketball

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 9:59 pm 12/30/2016 09:59pm
Friday, Dec. 30
EAST

Albany (NY) 70, Columbia 67

Binghamton 101, Marywood 54

Boston U. 61, Holy Cross 55

Bucknell 59, Navy 55

Buffalo 79, Maine 60

Colgate 85, Lafayette 75

Duquesne 75, Fordham 72

Harvard 67, Howard 46

Lehigh 66, Army 59

Loyola (Md.) 68, American U. 66

Penn 74, Fairfield 68

Saint Joseph’s 68, George Washington 63

St. Bonaventure 89, UMass 77

SOUTH

Hampton 94, Coker 69

NC Central 101, Montreat 66

SC-Upstate 93, Allen 67

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 86, Norfolk St. 77

Cent. Michigan 90, Chicago St. 82

Dayton 66, La Salle 55

Iowa St. 63, Texas Tech 56

Michigan St. 61, Northwestern 52

Ohio 77, Urbana 50

Rhode Island 90, Saint Louis 56

Toledo 98, Ohio Christian 58

Valparaiso 70, Ill.-Chicago 59

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 76, Oklahoma 50

West Virginia 92, Oklahoma St. 75

FAR WEST

Hawaii 77, Delaware St. 66

___

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
