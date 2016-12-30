College Basketball Scores

Brown 66, Quinnipiac 61
Fairleigh Dickinson 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Mass.-Lowell 98, Cornell 96
Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU Brooklyn 65
Robert Morris 78, Sacred Heart 67
St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77
St. John’s 76, Butler 73
Vermont 76, Siena 60
Wagner 71, CCSU 46
Alabama 83, Stetson 60
Alabama St. 75, Fort Valley State 68
Ball St. 73, North Florida 68
ETSU 92, Savannah St. 71
Georgia 96, Auburn 84
High Point 71, Gardner-Webb 64
Jacksonville St. 90, UT Martin 72
Kentucky 99, Mississippi 76
Liberty 77, Presbyterian 61
Longwood 79, Campbell 77
Mississippi St. 77, UMKC 54
Murray St. 99, Brescia 83
New Orleans 75, Abilene Christian 66
Radford 80, UNC-Asheville 77
Vanderbilt 96, LSU 89
William & Mary 65, Old Dominion 54
Winthrop 84, Charleston Southern 68
Bradley 60, S. Illinois 51
Drake 102, Loyola of Chicago 98
E. Michigan 98, Long Beach St. 72
Green Bay 76, Cleveland St. 75
Illinois St. 62, Evansville 50
Lipscomb 81, Missouri 76
Miami (Ohio) 89, Olivet Nazarene 69
N. Kentucky 81, Detroit 70
Oakland 81, Wright St. 62
Rio Grande 97, Our Lady of the Lake 81
SE Missouri 89, Henderson State 75
South Dakota 86, Nebraska-Omaha 69
W. Illinois 93, Fort Wayne 91
W. Michigan 80, Alabama A&M 50
Youngstown St. 88, Milwaukee 87
Florida 81, Arkansas 72
Houston Baptist 79, Sam Houston St. 65
Tennessee 73, Texas A&M 63
UTSA 79, East Central 75
BYU 89, Santa Clara 59
CS Northridge 82, Morgan St. 61
Gonzaga 92, Pepperdine 62
Montana 74, Idaho St. 62
N. Colorado 69, Sacramento St. 53
Portland 80, Pacific 76
Portland St. 99, North Dakota 62
Weber St. 87, Montana St. 75
