12:07 am, December 30, 2016
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 12:00 am 12/30/2016 12:00am
Share
Thursday, Dec. 29
EAST

Brown 66, Quinnipiac 61

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Mass.-Lowell 98, Cornell 96

Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU Brooklyn 65

Robert Morris 78, Sacred Heart 67

St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77

St. John’s 76, Butler 73

Vermont 76, Siena 60

Wagner 71, CCSU 46

SOUTH

Alabama 83, Stetson 60

Alabama St. 75, Fort Valley State 68

Ball St. 73, North Florida 68

ETSU 92, Savannah St. 71

Georgia 96, Auburn 84

High Point 71, Gardner-Webb 64

Jacksonville St. 90, UT Martin 72

Kentucky 99, Mississippi 76

Liberty 77, Presbyterian 61

Longwood 79, Campbell 77

Mississippi St. 77, UMKC 54

Murray St. 99, Brescia 83

New Orleans 75, Abilene Christian 66

Radford 80, UNC-Asheville 77

Vanderbilt 96, LSU 89

William & Mary 65, Old Dominion 54

Winthrop 84, Charleston Southern 68

MIDWEST

Bradley 60, S. Illinois 51

Drake 102, Loyola of Chicago 98

E. Michigan 98, Long Beach St. 72

Green Bay 76, Cleveland St. 75

Illinois St. 62, Evansville 50

Lipscomb 81, Missouri 76

Miami (Ohio) 89, Olivet Nazarene 69

N. Kentucky 81, Detroit 70

Oakland 81, Wright St. 62

Rio Grande 97, Our Lady of the Lake 81

SE Missouri 89, Henderson State 75

South Dakota 86, Nebraska-Omaha 69

W. Illinois 93, Fort Wayne 91

W. Michigan 80, Alabama A&M 50

Youngstown St. 88, Milwaukee 87

SOUTHWEST

Florida 81, Arkansas 72

Houston Baptist 79, Sam Houston St. 65

Tennessee 73, Texas A&M 63

UTSA 79, East Central 75

FAR WEST

BYU 89, Santa Clara 59

CS Northridge 82, Morgan St. 61

Gonzaga 92, Pepperdine 62

Montana 74, Idaho St. 62

N. Colorado 69, Sacramento St. 53

Portland 80, Pacific 76

Portland St. 99, North Dakota 62

Weber St. 87, Montana St. 75

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball