College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 8:59 pm 12/29/2016 08:59pm
Thursday, Dec. 29
EAST

Mass.-Lowell 98, Cornell 96

Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU Brooklyn 65

Robert Morris 78, Sacred Heart 67

St. Francis Brooklyn 80, Bryant 77

SOUTH

Ball St. 73, North Florida 68

ETSU 92, Savannah St. 71

High Point 71, Gardner-Webb 64

Liberty 77, Presbyterian 61

William & Mary 65, Old Dominion 54

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 98, Long Beach St. 72

SE Missouri 89, Henderson State 75

W. Illinois 93, Fort Wayne 91

W. Michigan 80, Alabama A&M 50

___

