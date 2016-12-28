10:23 pm, December 28, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS AP reports that actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 9:59 pm 12/28/2016 09:59pm
Share
Wednesday, Dec. 28
EAST

Delaware 63, Iona 54

Houston 62, UConn 46

NJIT 64, Stony Brook 61

Penn 75, Drexel 67

Pittsburgh 112, Marshall 106

Princeton 77, Hampton 49

Villanova 68, DePaul 65

SOUTH

Clemson 87, UNC-Wilmington 73

Davidson 105, Hartford 75

E. Kentucky 70, Virginia Wise 51

East Carolina 60, South Florida 49

Elon 89, Central Penn College 60

Florida Gulf Coast 75, FAU 62

Florida St. 88, Wake Forest 72

Georgia Tech 59, NC A&T 52

Jacksonville 93, Thomas (GA) 64

James Madison 82, Eastern Mennonite 65

Louisiana-Monroe 81, Grambling St. 45

Mercer 80, Kennesaw St. 76

Miami 78, Columbia 67

Morehead St. 120, Asbury 77

NC Central 88, Truett-McConnell 54

NC State 99, Rider 71

Nicholls 88, Spring Hill 64

North Carolina 102, Monmouth (NJ) 74

Northwestern St. 86, Louisiana College 66

SE Louisiana 64, Southern U. 53

Samford 94, Fort Valley State 74

UAB 98, Miles 66

UMass 74, Georgia St. 65

UNC-Greensboro 95, The Citadel 87

Virginia 61, Louisville 53

Virginia Tech 87, UMBC 70

W. Carolina 87, Mars Hill 71

W. Kentucky 94, Austin Peay 90

MIDWEST

IUPUI 81, Marian (IN) 60

Nebraska 87, Indiana 83

Notre Dame 63, St. Peter’s 55

SIU-Edwardsville 85, Missouri S&T 67

Valparaiso 80, Chicago St. 61

Wichita St. 80, Indiana St. 72

Xavier 82, Providence 56

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 87, Huston-Tillotson 57

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball