Clavell powers Colorado State past UNLV 91-77 in MWC opener

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 1:20 am 12/29/2016 01:20am
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Gian Clavell had 14 of his 21 points in the second half and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Colorado State beat UNLV 91-77 in the Mountain West opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Colorado State (9-5) held a double-digit lead from early in the second half until the final buzzer. UNLV (7-7) led for most of the first half, but the Rams closed the period on a 14-2 run to go into the break with a 46-43 lead.

Clavell helped Colorado State carry that momentum past the intermission, hitting three straight 3-pointers during the first four minutes of the second half as the Rams extended the lead to 61-46.

Emmanuel Omogbo and Prentiss Nixon had 15 points each and Che Bob scored 14 for the Rams. Omogbo also grabbed 13 rebounds.

Troy Baxter Jr. had 15 points, Uche Ofoegbu scored 13, Jalen Poyser and Kris Clyburn added 12 each and Jovan Mooring 11 for the Rebels.

