11:22 pm, December 22, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Chambers hits 6 3s,…

Chambers hits 6 3s, scores 20; Samford beats Florida A&M

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 10:53 pm 12/22/2016 10:53pm
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Triston Chambers had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and Samford cruised to an 83-63 win over Florida A&M on Thursday night.

Chambers hit 7 of 10 from the field and made 6-of-9 3s. Justin Hopkins and Josh Sharkey scored 12 points apiece. Sharkey added eight assists while Christen Cunningham had 12.

Chambers hit two 3-pointers during a 10-0 run that put Samford (8-4) up 52-40 with 16:31 to play. Elijah Mays hit a 3 that trimmed FAMU’s deficit to eight about two minutes later, but the Bulldogs responded with a 12-2 run — capped by back-to-back 3s by Chambers — to make it 66-48 with 9:37 left and the Rattlers trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Samford, which has won five of its last six games, hit 11 3-pointers and had 26 assists on 30 field goals.

Desmond Williams had 20 points for FAMU (2-10). The Rattlers have lost nine in a row.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Chambers hits 6 3s,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball