11:22 pm, December 22, 2016
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Canda scores 19, Portland…

Canda scores 19, Portland St whips NAIA Walla Walla 118-59

By The Associated Press December 22, 2016 11:07 pm 12/22/2016 11:07pm
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bryce Canda scored 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead six players into double figures as Portland State clobbered NAIA Walla Walla 118-59 on Thursday night.

The Vikings (7-4) reached 100 points with nearly 11 minutes left in the game and their final score is the most by a Portland State team in a generation (133 v. Rocky Mountain, 1978). The Vikings combined to make 21 3-pointers — out of 39 attempts from long range — which also set a school record.

Deonte North added 18 points on four 3-pointers, Calaen Robinson 15 points and three treys, Khari Holloway 14 points and six assists, and Michael Mayhew 12 points.

Portland State shot 58 percent (45 of 77), and had 34 assists on the 45 makes.

The Vikings scored 39 points off 22 Walla Walla turnovers and built a 66-24 halftime lead. Portland State also made no turnovers in the first half.

Zayne Browning led the Wolves (1-11) with 10 points.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Canda scores 19, Portland…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball