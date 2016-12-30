1:37 pm, December 30, 2016
Butler team plane loses pressure, terrifying team, staff

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 1:18 pm 12/30/2016 01:18pm
Butler head coach Chris Holtmann reacts from the sideline against the St. John's during an NCAA college basketball game in New York, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (Steven Ryan/Newsday via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Butler basketball coach Chris Holtmann says his team and staff endured some terrifying moments Thursday night after their plane lost cabin pressure during a flight home from New York and made a rapid descent for an unscheduled landing in Pittsburgh.

Holtmann tells ESPN the charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday’s 76-73 loss to St. John’s when its lights went out about 25 minutes into the flight.

He says the plane became “really cold,” oxygen masks dropped down and a flight attendant told everyone to put them on. Holtmann says as the plane rapidly descended from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet, “It was scary, we had guys crying.”

The plane landed in Pittsburgh after midnight. The team was returning Friday to Indianapolis by bus.

