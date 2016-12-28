11:55 pm, December 28, 2016
Brown’s 14 FTs help New Mexico beat Fresno State 78-73

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 11:31 pm 12/28/2016 11:31pm
New Mexico's Sam Logwood (20) drives past Fresno State's Jaron Hopkins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Juan Antonio Labreche)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Elijah Brown had 19 points off the bench, including all 14 of his free-throw attempts, to lead New Mexico to a 78-73 win over Fresno State in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Tim Williams added 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting for the Lobos. Obij Aget added 12 points and Dane Kuiper chipped in 10. Brown made just 2 of 10 field goals.

Jahmel Taylor scored 17 points and Karachi Edo had 15 to lead Fresno State (8-5, 0-1).

New Mexico (8-5, 1-0) appeared to take control midway through the first half with a 16-6 run to go up 29-15. But Fresno State closed the half with a 13-1 surge to pull to 36-34 at the break.

The Lobos clinched the game from the line, hitting 15 of 16 free throws over the final 5:31.

