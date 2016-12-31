4:39 pm, December 31, 2016
Barry drains late 3, Dartmouth beats New Hampshire 63-62

Barry drains late 3, Dartmouth beats New Hampshire 63-62

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:29 pm 12/31/2016 04:29pm
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Brendan Barry drained a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give Dartmouth a 63-62 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday.

Jaleen Smith, who totaled 16 points, answered with a running 3 that dropped but was waved off as it was ruled the shot left his hand just after the buzzer. Smith had just driven for a layup, giving New Hampshire a 61-60 lead with 28 seconds left. David Watkins split a pair of free throws for a 62-60 lead.

Before Barry’s trey hit, Dartmouth made just 3 of 21 from distance.

The teams swapped leads throughout with the widest separation in the second half being three points.

Evan Boudreaux led Dartmouth with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Guillien Smith added 12 points for the Dartmouth (3-9), which has won three consecutive games after opening the season with nine straight defeats.

Tanner Leissner had 19 points to lead New Hampshire (8-5).

NCAA Basketball