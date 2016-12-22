Baker, Person help Troy hold on for 92-84 win over Cornell

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Baker and Wesley Person combined to score 29 second-half points and Troy held on for a 92-84 win over Cornell on Thursday at the Las Vegas Classic.

Person had 17 of his 19 points after halftime and Baker finished with 15 points. DeVon Walker scored 14 points and Jeremy Hollimon added 12, Alex Hicks 11 and Jordon Varnado 10.

Troy (7-6) opened the game with a 15-2 run and back-to-back 3-pointers by Matt Morgan gave Cornell its first lead, 58-57, with 13:35 to play. Person answered with a 3 and Troy didn’t trail again.

Morgan made it 62-all on a layup with 10:11 remaining but Cornell (2-8) made just one of its next 10 shots and the Trojans led 76-66 with 3:28 left. Troy made 14 of 16 free throws from there to seal it.

Morgan scored 27, including a career-high-tying seven 3s, and Stone Gettings hit a career-best five 3-pointers and scored 22 for Cornell.

The Big Red made 16 3s, their most since hitting 16 against Western Michigan on Nov. 29, 2013, but made just 10 of 18 free throws. Troy hit 26 of 33 foul shots and scored 20 points off 14 Cornell turnovers.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments