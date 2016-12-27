11:39 pm, December 27, 2016
Baker, Chuha lead New Mexico St past Eastern New Mexico

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 11:22 pm 12/27/2016 11:22pm
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Ian Baker scored 18, including four 3-pointers, Eli Chuha had 16 points and nine rebounds, and New Mexico State beat Division II Eastern New Mexico 84-50 on Tuesday night for its 10th consecutive win.

Braxton Huggins added 15 points and Matt Taylor scored 12.

ENMU went scoreless for more than 4 ½ minutes and without a field goal for eight minutes, 22 seconds as New Mexico State used a 23-4 run to take a 28-8 lead midway through the first half. Baker sparked the spurt when he converted a 4-point play, and back-to-back layups by Chuha capped it.

Joe Clarke’s bucket with 13:54 to play pulled Eastern New Mexico within 13, but New Mexico State (12-2) scored 27 of the next 30 points — and held ENMU scoreless for more than six minutes — to make it 78-41 with 5:59 to play.

Clarke had 19 points and Chris Lewis scored 12 with eight rebounds for ENMU. The Greyhounds missed all of their 15 3-point attempts and made just 16 of 67 (24 percent) overall.

