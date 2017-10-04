Suns-Trail Blazers, Box

PHOENIX (114)

Warren 9-15 5-7 23, Chriss 1-2 1-3 3, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Bledsoe 3-4 2-2 9, Booker 4-12 9-9 19, Jackson 5-11 2-2 14, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Bender 0-4 2-2 2, Len 5-6 4-8 14, Ulis 1-8 1-2 3, James 4-6 3-4 12, Daniels 5-11 0-0 15. Totals 37-79 29-39 114.

PORTLAND (112)

Turner 2-9 2-2 7, Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Nurkic 8-13 0-1 16, Lillard 8-15 1-1 18, McCollum 4-13 0-1 10, Layman 1-7 0-0 3, Aminu 1-5 0-0 2, Harkless 2-5 2-3 6, Collins 2-4 1-2 5, Swanigan 6-11 4-4 18, Leonard 3-5 2-2 9, Briscoe 2-5 3-3 8, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-7 2-2 4, Goodwin 1-2 0-0 2, Morrow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-105 17-21 112.

Phoenix 24 22 27 41—114 Portland 32 31 22 27—112

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 11-28 (Daniels 5-10, Jackson 2-3, Booker 2-4, Bledsoe 1-1, James 1-2, Ulis 0-1, Chriss 0-1, Warren 0-2, Bender 0-4), Portland 9-29 (Swanigan 2-2, McCollum 2-5, Turner 1-2, Leonard 1-2, Briscoe 1-2, Layman 1-3, Lillard 1-6, Harkless 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Connaughton 0-2, Aminu 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 51 (Len 14), Portland 47 (Collins 8). Assists_Phoenix 18 (Booker 5), Portland 22 (Lillard 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 24, Portland 27. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second).

