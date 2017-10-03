Rockets-Thunder, Box

HOUSTON (104)

Ariza 6-9 1-1 18, Anderson 3-7 1-2 10, Capela 4-8 1-1 9, Paul 2-5 5-6 11, Harden 5-16 3-5 16, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Tucker 2-6 0-0 5, Mbah a Moute 2-3 2-2 8, Qi 1-1 0-0 3, B.Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Taylor 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, C.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 7-12 1-1 21. Totals 33-79 14-18 104.

OKLAHOMA CITY (97)

George 6-13 2-3 15, Anthony 7-13 2-3 19, Adams 1-1 2-2 4, Felton 4-6 0-0 9, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Grant 3-8 4-4 10, Singler 0-4 2-4 2, Huestis 1-5 2-2 5, D.Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Canaan 3-7 3-3 11, Hamilton 3-11 4-4 11, Ferguson 2-4 3-4 8. Totals 31-76 25-31 97.

Houston 27 32 31 14—104 Oklahoma City 25 27 21 24— 97

3-Point Goals_Houston 24-55 (Gordon 6-8, Ariza 5-7, Anderson 3-7, Harden 3-12, Mbah a Moute 2-3, Paul 2-5, Qi 1-1, B.Brown 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Taylor 0-2, Williams 0-3), Oklahoma City 10-26 (Anthony 3-5, Canaan 2-4, Felton 1-2, Huestis 1-2, Hamilton 1-3, George 1-3, Ferguson 1-3, Singler 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Grant 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 37 (Tucker, Mbah a Moute 7), Oklahoma City 45 (Huestis 7). Assists_Houston 22 (Harden 10), Oklahoma City 16 (Canaan 6). Total Fouls_Houston 28, Oklahoma City 23. Technicals_Houston team. A_17,733 (17,839).

