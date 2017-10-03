Nets-Knicks, Box

BROOKLYN (115)

Carroll 4-7 0-0 10, Hollis-Jefferson 5-8 3-3 13, Mozgov 2-4 0-0 4, Russell 7-14 3-3 19, Lin 2-9 2-2 8, Acy 2-4 6-6 12, Booker 2-4 2-4 6, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Zeller 0-3 1-2 1, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 12, Whitehead 0-6 0-2 0, Kilpatrick 5-11 3-3 15, Ouattara 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 4-7 1-1 13. Totals 38-87 23-28 115.

NEW YORK (107)

McDermott 3-5 2-2 9, Porzingis 6-14 3-3 15, O’Quinn 2-5 0-0 4, Sessions 1-3 2-2 4, Hardaway Jr. 6-15 0-0 17, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 3-7 2-4 8, Dotson 1-3 0-0 2, Hernangomez 1-5 4-4 6, Kanter 4-8 9-10 17, Ntilikina 1-7 2-2 5, Jack 1-5 0-0 3, Rathan-Mayes 0-2 0-2 0, Artis 2-3 1-2 5, Lee 5-10 0-0 12. Totals 36-94 25-31 107.

Brooklyn 30 29 34 22—115 New York 33 24 21 29—107

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 16-32 (Harris 4-7, Dinwiddie 2-2, Carroll 2-3, Acy 2-4, Kilpatrick 2-4, Russell 2-4, Lin 2-5, Zeller 0-1, Whitehead 0-2), New York 10-25 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Lee 2-3, Jack 1-1, McDermott 1-2, Ntilikina 1-3, Artis 0-1, Porzingis 0-1, Rathan-Mayes 0-1, Dotson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 52 (Booker 13), New York 53 (Hernangomez, Beasley 10). Assists_Brooklyn 20 (Russell 4), New York 20 (Sessions 5). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 25, New York 23. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second) 2. A_14,981 (19,812).

