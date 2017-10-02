Kings-Jazz, Box

SYDNEY (83)

Newley 2-7 5-5 9, Ellis 4-16 3-4 14, Blanchfield 2-10 2-2 6, Lisch 3-6 4-4 11, Leslie 3-8 0-0 7, Daly 1-2 0-0 3, Pineau 0-1 0-0 0, Singh 0-0 0-0 0, Garlepp 0-0 0-0 0, Thoseby 0-1 1-2 1, Humphries 2-5 0-0 4, Cadee 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 20-63 15-17 83.

UTAH (108)

Ingles 2-5 0-0 4, Favors 3-6 0-0 6, Gobert 5-6 1-2 11, Rubio 0-4 3-4 3, Hood 7-10 0-0 18, O’Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-2 0, Sefolosha 3-4 2-2 8, Bolomboy 3-3 2-2 9, Bradley 0-0 0-2 0, Jerebko 1-3 0-0 2, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Exum 3-3 2-4 8, Neto 2-3 0-0 5, Burks 2-4 0-0 4, Mitchell 3-7 1-1 8. Totals 35-61 11-19 108.

Sydney 16 31 13 23— 83 Utah 35 23 19 31—108

3-Point Goals_Sydney 8-27 (Ellis 3-6, Cadee 2-4, Daly 1-2, Leslie 1-2, Lisch 1-3, Pineau 0-1, Newley 0-3, Blanchfield 0-6), Utah 7-21 (Hood 4-6, Bolomboy 1-1, Neto 1-1, Mitchell 1-4, Burks 0-1, Rubio 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Ingles 0-2, Jerebko 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sydney 26 (Blanchfield 8), Utah 34 (Gobert 9). Assists_Sydney 8 (Newley, Lisch 2), Utah 21 (Rubio, Ingles 4). Total Fouls_Sydney 17, Utah 11. A_15,692 (19,911).

