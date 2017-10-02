Hornets-Celtics, Box

CHARLOTTE (82)

Kidd-Gilchrist 3-7 0-0 6, M.Williams 1-5 3-4 5, Howard 2-6 3-8 7, Walker 3-11 4-5 12, Batum 4-10 1-1 10, O’Bryant III 1-4 0-0 2, Kaminsky 3-8 1-1 7, Zeller 3-6 1-1 7, Mathiang 1-1 0-0 2, Paige 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 2-8 0-0 5, Bacon 1-1 0-0 2, Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Lamb 6-10 3-4 17. Totals 30-80 16-24 82.

BOSTON (94)

Brown 2-7 2-4 6, Horford 2-6 1-2 7, Baynes 5-8 0-0 10, Irving 4-11 0-0 9, Hayward 2-6 1-2 5, Tatum 4-11 1-2 9, Nader 4-6 1-2 10, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 3, Theis 5-8 1-1 12, Yabusele 0-3 0-0 0, Larkin 2-6 0-0 4, Rozier 3-7 0-0 7, Smart 3-8 0-0 9, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Bird 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-91 7-13 94.

Charlotte 19 24 19 20—82 Boston 22 25 21 26—94

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 6-21 (Walker 2-4, Lamb 2-4, Batum 1-3, Monk 1-4, M.Williams 0-1, O’Bryant III 0-1, Stone 0-2, Kaminsky 0-2), Boston 11-32 (Smart 3-7, Horford 2-3, Bird 1-1, Theis 1-1, Ojeleye 1-1, Rozier 1-2, Nader 1-2, Irving 1-3, Allen 0-1, Larkin 0-2, Brown 0-2, Yabusele 0-2, Hayward 0-2, Tatum 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 45 (Howard 10), Boston 52 (Theis 7). Assists_Charlotte 18 (Walker, Lamb 3), Boston 26 (Tatum 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Boston 20. A_18,624 (18,624).

