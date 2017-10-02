Hawks-Heat, Box

ATLANTA (90)

Prince 1-6 1-2 3, Ilyasova 2-4 0-0 6, Dedmon 5-7 2-3 12, Schroder 6-17 0-1 12, Bazemore 0-3 0-0 0, Cavanaugh 0-0 1-2 1, Dorsey 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 2-4 0-0 5, Magette 0-0 0-0 0, Babbitt 2-6 0-0 6, Muscala 1-4 2-2 4, Belinelli 1-6 8-8 10, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 2-6 5-6 9, Cook 4-7 1-1 9, Delaney 3-8 0-0 7, Brussino 0-4 2-2 2, Plumlee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-87 22-27 90.

MIAMI (96)

McGruder 4-6 0-0 10, J.Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Whiteside 2-5 4-7 8, Dragic 3-5 0-0 6, Waiters 3-8 1-2 7, Adebayo 0-1 1-8 1, Walton 0-2 0-0 0, Winslow 3-6 0-0 6, Richardson 4-8 3-4 12, Ellington 3-10 0-0 8, Williams Jr. 1-2 1-2 4, Olynyk 3-4 2-2 9, Mickey 1-1 0-0 2, White 2-3 2-2 7, T.Johnson 6-8 1-2 14. Totals 36-74 15-29 96.

Atlanta 25 17 24 24—90 Miami 19 20 35 22—96

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-25 (Ilyasova 2-2, Babbitt 2-5, Delaney 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Schroder 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Prince 0-2, Dedmon 0-2, Belinelli 0-2, Brussino 0-2, Muscala 0-3), Miami 9-27 (McGruder 2-4, Ellington 2-6, Williams Jr. 1-2, Olynyk 1-2, White 1-2, T.Johnson 1-2, Richardson 1-4, Walton 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Waiters 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 42 (Collins 15), Miami 48 (Whiteside 11). Assists_Atlanta 18 (Schroder 5), Miami 24 (Olynyk 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 25, Miami 22. A_19,600 (19,600).

