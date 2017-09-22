201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Warriors will decide soon…

Warriors will decide soon whether to visit Trump White House

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 3:57 pm 09/22/2017 03:57pm
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Coach Steve Kerr expects the Golden State Warriors to meet as a group in the coming days to decide whether to visit President Donald Trump’s White House as NBA champions.

General manager Bob Myers said the Warriors have had discussions with the White House and “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Stephen Curry has been outspoken about not attending, saying Friday, “I don’t want to go … my beliefs stay the same.” He noted Golden State must consider the “magnitude of this decision.”

Kerr, who missed 11 games during the playoffs dealing with discomfort from 2015 back surgery, also said he is encouraged about his improving health. He said he’s not 100 percent but is on a good path.

Golden State held its media day Friday ahead of the opening practice of training camp Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NBA News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?