Warriors will decide soon whether to visit Trump White House

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Coach Steve Kerr expects the Golden State Warriors to meet as a group in the coming days to decide whether to visit President Donald Trump’s White House as NBA champions.

General manager Bob Myers said the Warriors have had discussions with the White House and “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Stephen Curry has been outspoken about not attending, saying Friday, “I don’t want to go … my beliefs stay the same.” He noted Golden State must consider the “magnitude of this decision.”

Kerr, who missed 11 games during the playoffs dealing with discomfort from 2015 back surgery, also said he is encouraged about his improving health. He said he’s not 100 percent but is on a good path.

Golden State held its media day Friday ahead of the opening practice of training camp Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.