Slovenia beats Serbia 93-85…

Slovenia beats Serbia 93-85 to win Eurobasket title

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 5:21 pm 09/17/2017 05:21pm
Slovenian players holds the trophy and celebrate after winning the Eurobasket European Basketball Championship final match against Serbia, in Istanbul, Sunday, Sept. 17. 2017. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Slovenia has won its first European basketball championship, defeating Serbia 93-85 behind 35 points by Goran Dragic.

Dragic, the Miami Heat guard, had to watch the final four minutes from the bench due to cramp. He was scoreless in the final quarter.

With Dragic out, Serbia briefly took the lead at 79-78. But Klemen Prepelic put Slovenia ahead for good, 84-82, with 2:20 to go.

Dragic scored 20 of Slovenia’s 36 points in the second quarter to help give it a 56-47 halftime lead.

Serbia slowed down the pace in the third, which ended with Slovenia up 71-67. Dragic still managed to score nine points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Serbia with 22 points.

Earlier, Spain defeated Russia 93-85 to take third place. Pau Gasol scored 26 for Spain.

