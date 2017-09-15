501.5
Pelicans add free-agent guard Tony Allen to the roster

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 8:23 pm 09/15/2017 08:23pm
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans signed free-agent guard Tony Allen on Friday.

A person familiar with the contract says it’s worth $2.3 million for one year. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms have not been disclosed. The person says free agent forwards Martell Webster and Perry Jones also have agreed to terms on non-guaranteed contracts which are expected to become official next week.

The addition of the 6-foot-4 Allen provides back-court depth as well as an option on the wing when using a smaller lineup. The 35-year-old spent the past seven seasons with Memphis and averaged 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 steals last season.

