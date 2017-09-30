National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Orlando
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
No games scheduled.
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, CA, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Toronto at Honolulu, HI, 10 p.m.
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sydney Kings at Utah, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Houston vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, OK, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
