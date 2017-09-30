National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 10:00 am 09/30/2017 10:00am
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 0 0 .000
Brooklyn 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Charlotte 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Orlando 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000
San Antonio 0 0 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
Portland 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 0 0 .000
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Sacramento 0 0 .000

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, CA, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Toronto at Honolulu, HI, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sydney Kings at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, OK, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

