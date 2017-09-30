National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 0 0 .000 — Brooklyn 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 — Southeast Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Charlotte 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Orlando 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 — Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Indiana 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 — WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Dallas 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 — New Orleans 0 0 .000 — San Antonio 0 0 .000 — Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Portland 0 0 .000 — Utah 0 0 .000 — Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 0 0 .000 — L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 — L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 — Phoenix 0 0 .000 — Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, CA, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Toronto at Honolulu, HI, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sydney Kings at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, OK, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.