LeBron James congratulates Indians on 21-game winning streak

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 11:17 pm 09/13/2017 11:17pm
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, and Lonnie Chisenhall celebrate a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Cleveland. The Indians set the American League record with 21 consecutive wins. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James has bounced some love toward the Cleveland Indians for their winning streak.

Shortly after the Indians set the AL record with their 21st straight win on Wednesday, the NBA star posted a video to congratulate the team.

“There’s no way I can let another day go by without shouting out the home team Cleveland Indians, 21-game winning streak,” James said. “What ya’ll are doing right now, keep it going.”

James joked that he’ll do another video when the Indians win 40 games in a row, and later asked Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor to get him a jersey, “ASAP.”

The Akron native has backed the Indians in the past, attending some of their playoff and World Series games last year along with his Cavs teammates. He even addressed the crowd at Progressive Field before Game 2 of last year’s division series, reminding fans “it’s Cleveland against the world.”

James promised to be at the ballpark soon.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News NBA News Sports
