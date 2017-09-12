501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » Lakers to retire Kobe…

Lakers to retire Kobe Bryant’s 2 jersey numbers in December

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 8:31 pm 09/12/2017 08:31pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One retired jersey number just isn’t enough for Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers announced Tuesday that they will retire Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 in a ceremony Dec. 18 during their game against Golden State.

Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996 to 2006, when he switched to No. 24 for the remainder of his 20-year career with the Lakers. He will be the 10th player honored by the Lakers with a jersey retirement, and the first to have two retired numbers.

The five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection is the Lakers’ franchise leader in games played (1,346) and points (33,643), among countless superlatives. He was the first player in NBA history to spend at least 20 seasons with one franchise.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NBA News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?