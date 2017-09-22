201.5
Knicks expect Carmelo Anthony at training camp next week

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 10:05 am 09/22/2017 10:05am
GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Knicks say they expect Carmelo Anthony will attend training camp when they report next week.

The Knicks had been looking for ways to trade their All-Star forward dating to last season under former president Phil Jackson. But they haven’t found any deal and said Friday they plan on him attending media day on Monday and the first day of practice on Tuesday.

General manager Scott Perry says he expects Anthony will be a professional. Coach Jeff Hornacek says Anthony will be in the starting lineup.

